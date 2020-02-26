DULUTH - The Falls High School girls' basketball team's season ended Wednesday evening with a 77-34 loss to the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers in the opening round of the Section 7AA Tournament.
Top scorers
- Holly Wold - 12 points
- Maddy Lowe - 8 points
Game summary
The Bronco defense did well in containing the Hilltoppers to open Wednesday's game, only allowing their opponents to score a couple of points in the opening minutes.
Offensively, however, the Broncos found troubles of their own, with the visitors having a hard time penetrating the Hilltopper defense.
As the first half moved by, the Hilltoppers found their offensive rhythm, leaping ahead 16-2 with 13 minutes to go in the half.
The pressing Hilltopper defense forced the Broncos to make mistakes and commit turnovers, which the home team used to pour on the points.
With six to go in the half, the Broncos had slightly better success on offense, but turnovers continued to hurt them, and they entered halftime down 42-14.
The Broncos attempted to gain some momentum in the opening minutes of the second half by taking shots from the outside.
However, the Broncos run into the same struggles against the Hilltopper defense.
The Broncos use their defense to get turnovers of their own to convert into points on the board, including senior Holly Wold hitting two-consecutive three pointers.
However, the deficit was too great for the Broncos to overcome.
Head coach Jay Boyle said he is going to miss this outgoing group of seniors.
"I've been working with them ever since they were in the sixth grade," he said. "That's the hardest part about this whole thing. They're such a good group of kids and leaders, it's going to be hard to imagine life without them moving forward."
The Broncos end the 2019-20 season with a 8-16 record.