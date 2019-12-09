The Falls High School girls' hockey team dropped their game against the Superior Spartans Saturday afternoon 5-2.
The loss puts the Broncos' record at 0-5.
Goal scorer
- Emma Erickson (assisted by Gracie Bowles) at 8:31 into the first period
- (Power play) Emma Erickson at 7:11 into the second period
Key stats
- Final shot tally: 54-17 Spartans
- Goalie Macey Marcotte recorded 49 saves
Game summary
The Spartans started the scoring early in Saturday's game, getting one in the net three minutes in.
However, while the Broncos were unable to put many shots in on the Spartan goal, junior Emma Erickson was able to score the equalizer with eight and a half minutes to go.
The Broncos briefly pulled ahead in the second period when Erickson got her second goal in a power play.
However, the Spartans tied things back up 90 seconds later and scored two more goals off of power plays to take a two-goal lead.
While the Broncos upped their offensive output in the final period, the only goal scored in the third was a Spartan empty-netter to give them the 5-2 victory.
Up next
The Broncos were back on the ice Tuesday when they hosted the Two Harbors Agates, the results of which were unavailable at press time.