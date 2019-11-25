The Falls High School girls' hockey team fell 5-1 to the Fort Frances Muskies in the first edition of the Border Battle in the 2019-20 season Saturday afternoon.
The loss puts the Broncos' record at 0-3.
Goal scorer
- Emma Erickson (assisted by Maria Vollom) at 6:45 into the second period
Key stats
- Shots on goal: 54-8 in favor of the Muskies
- Goalkeeper Macey Marcotte recorded 49 saves
Game summary
Throughout the first period, the Broncos struggled to get any offense going. As the teams headed into the locker rooms for the first intermission, the home team had only two shots on goal while the Muskies scored their first goal late in the period.
The Broncos got their only goal of the game in the second period, when junior Emma Erickson found the back of the net off of a pass from senior Maria Vollom.
"Emma and I always like to do a little give-and-go," Vollom said. "We've worked on that in practice. It was a beautiful goal."
Down 2-1 heading into the third period, the Muskies scored three unanswered goals to put the game away. Vollom said a flat first period really hampered the Broncos' chances of pulling out a win.
"I think we stumbled a bit in the first period," she said. "We weren't really focused, we didn't get a lot of offense going and it really hurt us."
Vollom said the Broncos need to work on chemistry if they want to find success this season.
"We have a few new girls so we still need to work on our positioning," she said. "Everyone has been working hard, but we also need to be confident when we get the puck instead of passing it immediately."
Up next
The Broncos will be back in action at 3 p.m. Saturday when they travel to Cloquet to take on the Lumberjacks.