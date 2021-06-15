The International Falls Senior Legion baseball team held its home opener Tuesday evening, falling 20-5 to the Eveleth Bears.
Season opener
Before their game against the Bears Tuesday, the Broncos opened their season on the road against the Warroad Warriors. They lost 11-1 in six innings.
Junior legion
The Bronco Junior Legion team also played on Scheela Field Tuesday, its game against the Bears ending in a 13-13 tie.
Game summary
The Bears got things started early in Tuesday's ballgame, notching four runs in the top of the first inning.
The Broncos quickly replied in the bottom of the inning when Jett Tomczak and Tucker Hell crossed home to cut the Bear lead in half.
Matt Wherley and Bryant Koenig touched home soon after to tie the game back up.
However, the game wouldn't remain tied for very long.
The visitors broke the game open in the third inning, scoring eight runs to take a big 12-4 lead.
The Broncos got some help in the bottom of the third when Riley Larson helped bring Joe Talmage home, but it was only a small dent in the Bear lead.
The Bear bats remained hot, notching runs in each of the remaining innings to take a 20-5 lead.
Needing five runs in the fifth to keep the game going, the Broncos loaded the bases but were unable to bring any runners home.
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the field at 1 p.m. Saturday when they travel to Virginia to take on West Duluth.