Despite a late-game rally, the International Falls 14U baseball team fell 15-5 to the Virginia 1 Blue Devils July 1.
The game ended in five innings.
Game summary
The Blue Devils started their scoring early, gaining a big five-run lead in the first inning.
Much like their game against Hibbing 3, the Broncos had trouble getting offense going in the first four innings of the ballgame, while their opponents ran the score up.
Also like in their game against Hibbing, the Bronco offense started clicking in the fifth inning.
The Broncos earned their first two runs when Keaton Maish and Parker Olson came home on a Blue Devil error.
Two more runs were added when CeJay Hasbargen hit a triple and one final run was tacked on when a ground ball hit by Torin Thompson put Hasbargen home.
However, the Broncos were unable to get the six runs needed to keep the ballgame going.
Head coach Phil Talmage said his team continued to show grit in the face of adversity.
“They came back at the end of the game and put some runs on the board,” he said. “I think what we need them to do is to get that confidence where they know they can do that earlier in the game.”
More to come
The Broncos were also in action Wednesday when they hosted Grand Rapids 1, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
Up next
The Broncos will be back in action at 4 p.m. today when they travel to face Deer River.