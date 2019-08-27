The Falls High School Broncos fell to the North Woods Grizzlies Tuesday during the first home game of the season.
The Broncos got off to a strong start, defeating the Grizzlies during the first match, 25-22.
North Woods responded with a strong offense to claim the second match, 25-16.
In a back-and-forth victory, the Broncos came out on top during the third match 25-11, but fell during the fourth in a close 26-24.
The Grizzlies powered through for the win, ending the fifth match 15-11.
The Grizzlies won three matches, the Broncos claimed two.
Check back for individual stats.