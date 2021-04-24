The Falls High School baseball team fell in its season opener 11-7 at home Friday evening to the Hermantown Hawks.
Game summary
The first Bronco run of the season was scored in the first inning, when Owen Wherley singled to bring Tucker Hell home.
However, the Hawks took the lead at the top of the second by scoring three runs of their own.
The home team responded in the bottom of the third when Riley Larson advanced home on a wild pitch.
The Broncos tied the game when Hell singled to center field to bring Jett Tomczak home in the fourth inning.
The Hawks added two runs of their own to take back the lead at the top of the fifth.
The visiting bats went hot in the sixth inning, netting six runs to take a 11-3 lead heading into the final inning.
The Broncos attempted a comeback in the bottom of the seventh, with Tristan Thompson batting home Larson and Joe Talmage and Tomczak hitting a single to advance Wherley and Thompson to home plate, but were unable to score additional runs before the third out was called.
Coach's comments
Both teams had to contend with cold temperatures during Friday's game, which head coach Phil Talmage said is never easy.
"You definitely need to pay more attention when playing in the cold," he said. "You also need to make sure you're staying warm and stretched out between innings.
Talmage said his team showed tenacity, not giving up in the final inning despite being down eight runs.
"Before they went out there, I told them to play like it was a tie ballgame," he said. "It all really came down to the fact we just had one bad inning. If we didn't the result of this game may have been different."
After spending two years away, Talmage said it was great to be back on Scheela Field again.
"I can't tell you how excited I was to be back here," he said. "The kids were excited to, to get out and do what they do best."
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the field at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when they host the Hibbing Bluejackets.