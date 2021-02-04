The Falls High School boys' hockey team lost at home 4-3 to the Greenway Raiders in overtime Thursday evening.
The loss puts the Broncos' record at 4-3 and is also their first home loss of the season.
Goal scorers
- 1st period: (Power play) Owen Sether (assisted by Joe Talmage)
- 1st period: Ben Glowack (assisted by Matt Wherley)
- 3rd period: Brady Wicklund (assisted by Tucker Hell and Cooper Lavigne)
Game summary
The Raider offense came out firing in Thursday's game, peppering the Bronco goal with shots.
Meanwhile, the Broncos found some initial trouble breaking through the Raider defense to get shots on the visitor goal.
However, a power play helped the Broncos catch up in shot totals.
Senior Owen Sether scored the first goal of the evening, putting the Broncos up nearly nine minutes into the first period.
The hosts added onto their lead when junior Ben Glowack lasered the puck in past the Raider goalie three minutes later.
However, the Raiders cut the Bronco lead back to one with 2:32 to go.
The Raiders came out with the same offensive flurry they opened the game with, tying the game up 2-2 a scant 90 seconds into the middle period.
While the Broncos found some shots in the second period, they couldn't find the back of the Raider net.
The visitors took the lead themselves 29 seconds to go in the second, scoring on a power play.
The hosts got the equalizer goal around six minutes into the final period when senior Brady Wicklund scored on a five-on-three power play.
On a Raider power play a few minutes later, senior Bronco goalie Mitchell Nemec stood tough, despite taking on some shots from point-blank range.
Both teams make attacks on their opponent's goal as time ticks away in the final period but neither are able to find success, leading to overtime.
Overtime was a brief affair, which saw the Raiders find a gap in the Bronco defense to exploit, giving them the victory.
Coach's comments
Head coach Chad Baldwin said his boys gave a good effort, but they were a little inconsistent with their play.
"I thought first period we did really good," he said. "Something happened in the second where Greenway came out with some more energy and we didn't match it. Third period was a bit better for us and we were able to tie it up, but we got sloppy in overtime and let one slip away."
Baldwin went on to say there are a few things the Broncos will be practicing on to prep for their next game.
"We'll get back to battling and getting pucks out," he said. "We have to protect our net a little bit more. We gave up too many rebounds and we need to help our goalie out."
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the ice at 6 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to take on the North Shore Storm.