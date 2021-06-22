The International Falls Senior Legion baseball team fell at home 16-6 to the Ely Timberwolves in five innings Tuesday.
Junior legion
Before the senior legion team played, the Bronco juniors lost 10-3 to their counterparts from Ely.
Game summary
The visitors jumped on the scoreboard quickly, scoring seven runs in the first two innings of the ballgame.
On the other side, the Broncos struggled to get their bats to connect, leaving the Timberwolf lead unchecked.
The Timberwolves proceeded to score seven runs at the top of the fourth inning, putting the Broncos in a 14-0 hole, threatening to end the game early.
However, the Bronco bats finally warmed up in the bottom of the fourth.
The scoring started when Joe Talmage singled to bring Tucker Hell home.
After Talmage himself got home on a wild throw and Owen Wherley got walked home, Bryant Koenig touched the plate after a hit by Julius Maish.
Jett Tomczak then singled to get Matt Wherley home to get the Broncos out of mercy territory, and CeJay Hasbargen scored to make things 14-6.
However, the Timberwolves got two more runs at the top of the fifth to put the run differential back at 10, requiring the Broncos to get at least one run to keep the game going.
In the bottom of the inning, the Timberwolves pulled off a double play to get that third out, ending the game.
Up next
The Broncos will be back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday when they host Barnum.