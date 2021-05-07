The Falls High School softball team fell 16-1 at home Thursday to the Warroad Warriors.
The loss puts the Broncos' record at 4-7.
Game summary
The Broncos struggled to put runners on base throughout Thursday's ballgame, and when they did find themselves on base, they were rarely able to advance those runners by stringing together hits.
The lone Bronco run of the game came in the third inning when Emma Erickson brought home Gracie Swenson.
The visiting Warriors put the Broncos at a steep disadvantage early on, scoring seven runs at the top of the second to go up 9-0, and the home team never recovered.
Five insurance runs in the fifth sealed the game's early ending.
Up next
The Broncos will be back in action at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to face the Virginia Blue Devils.