The Falls High School girls' basketball team fell 84-49 at home to the Esko Eskomos Tuesday evening.
The loss puts the Broncos' record at 6-13.
Top scorers
- Chloe Sullivan - 21 points
- Holly Wold - 8 points
- Anna Windels - 7 points
Game summary
Both teams started Tuesday's game with scoring troubles, with only a combined five points being scored in the first five minutes.
Over time, the Eskomo offense started warming up, eventually climbing to a 15-point lead.
For much of the first half, the Broncos struggled to get into the paint, with the Eskomo defense tipping many passes to the inside.
However, the Broncos started connecting with their shots with six minutes to go in the half, but the Eskomos kept them at arms-length on the scoreboard due to their three-point shooting.
The Eskomos started the second half on a 9-3 run and the Broncos could not recover, unable to string together enough scoring runs to make a comeback.
Head coach Jay Boyle said he was happy with the effort the Broncos showed Tuesday, especially in the first half.
"We were boxing out and were doing good on the boards," he said. "We were being aggressive, we were going to the basket and we got some good fouls our way when we were driving."
With the Broncos currently on a six-game skid, Boyle said his team needs to keep their heads up and play with the same effort he has seen.
"The girls have been working hard all season," he said. "We played a really good game with the number-one team in the south, Crosby-Ironton. So I think the girls have learned some lessons these past few games and I think they're going to help us out."
More to come
The Broncos were also in action Friday when they traveled to face the Littlefork-Big Falls Vikings, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the court at 2:30 p.m. Monday when they travel to take on the Nashwauk-Keewatin Spartans.