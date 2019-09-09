For the first time since 2005, the Bronco football team is 2-0 in the season after defeating the Deer River Warriors Friday night.
In front of nearly-full stands at the Sports Stadium, the Broncos secured a 36-14 win for the first home game of the season.
The Broncos took an early 14-0 lead with two touchdowns and a two-point conversion.
Deer River answered back with a touchdown in the second quarter.
Late in the second, the Broncos had possession of the ball, but the Warriors gained control on an interception to tie the game 14-14 going into halftime.
The scored remained tied until about two minutes to go in the third quarter when the Broncos scored, bringing the score 22-14.
Just minutes later, the Broncos recovered a fumble.
About three minutes into the final quarter of play, the Broncos scored on a 37-yard touchdown.
The team secured the final touchdown of the game with just under three minutes left of play for a final score of 36-14.
Game highlights:
- Jace Hallin had over 100 yards rushing, including a rushing touchdown.
- and broke the school record for most touchdown passes in a game. Hallin had four Friday, the previous record was three.
- Hallin also broke two school records Friday. He now holds the record of most pass completions in a game with 19. The previous record was 18. He also has the most touchdown passes in a game. Hallin had four Friday, the previous record was three.
- Riley Larson had three touchdowns receiving.
- Bryant Koenig had a receiving touchdown.