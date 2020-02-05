The Falls High School boys' swimming and diving team hosted the Mesabi East Giants in a dual meet Tuesday afternoon.
In their last home meet of the season, the Broncos fell to the Giants 96-80.
Although the Broncos lost the meet overall, they still recorded wins in eight of the 12 varsity events.
The Broncos won two of the three relay events (200 freestyle and 400 freestyle) and six of the nine individual events (200 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 freestyle, one-meter diving, 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle).
The Bronco swimmers also recorded 13 new personal bests during the event.
More to come
The Broncos were also in action Friday when they traveled to Virginia, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
Up next
The Broncos will be back in the water at 5 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to Proctor.
Complete varsity results
200 medley relay
2nd - 1:59.00
1) Adrion Mannausau 2) Alex Bissonnette 3) Trygg Hemstad 4) Jake Slatinski
4th - 2:29.42
1) William Ginter 2) Ethan Cowlishaw 3) Josh Wherley 4) Daniel Vasilyev
200 freestyle
1st - Gavin Wilson, 2:03.64; 3rd - Anthony Scholler, 2:12.01
200 IM
1st - Will Serrano, 2:18.35; 2nd - Alex Bissonnette, 2:26.54
50 freestyle
1st - Jake Slatinski, 25.59; 5th - Ethan Cowlishaw, 29.01; 6th - Daniel Vasilyev. 32.94
One-meter diving
1st - Adrion Mannausau, 195.80
100 butterfly
1st - Alex Bissonnette, 1:02.31; 5th - Brendyn Scholler, 2:01.78
100 freestyle
1st - Will Serrano, 52.17; 3rd - Gavin Wilson, 56.36; 4th - Anthony Scholler, 57.28
200 freestyle relay
1st - 1:40.28
1) Anthony Scholler 2) Jake Slatinski 3) Gavin Wilson 4) Will Serrano
4th - 2:16.65
1) Ethan Cowlishaw 2) Liam Cowlishaw 3) Daniel Vasilyev 4) Josh Wherley
100 backstroke
2nd - Adrion Mannausau, 1:10.26; 5th - William Ginter, 1:34.00
100 breaststroke
3rd - Trygg Hemstad, 1:21.60
400 freestyle relay
1st - 3:41.32
1) Alex Bissonnette 2) Jake Slatinski 3) Gavin Wilson 4) Will Serrano
3rd - 4:14.10
1) Adrion Mannausau 2) Anthony Scholler 3) Ethan Cowlishaw 4) Trygg Hemstad