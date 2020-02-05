The Falls High School boys' swimming and diving team hosted the Mesabi East Giants in a dual meet Tuesday afternoon.

In their last home meet of the season, the Broncos fell to the Giants 96-80.

Although the Broncos lost the meet overall, they still recorded wins in eight of the 12 varsity events.

The Broncos won two of the three relay events (200 freestyle and 400 freestyle) and six of the nine individual events (200 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 freestyle, one-meter diving, 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle).

The Bronco swimmers also recorded 13 new personal bests during the event.

More to come 

The Broncos were also in action Friday when they traveled to Virginia, the results of which were unavailable at press time.

Up next 

The Broncos will be back in the water at 5 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to Proctor.

Complete varsity results

200 medley relay 

2nd - 1:59.00

1) Adrion Mannausau 2) Alex Bissonnette 3) Trygg Hemstad 4) Jake Slatinski

4th - 2:29.42

1) William Ginter 2) Ethan Cowlishaw 3) Josh Wherley 4) Daniel Vasilyev

200 freestyle

1st - Gavin Wilson, 2:03.64; 3rd - Anthony Scholler, 2:12.01

200 IM

1st - Will Serrano, 2:18.35; 2nd - Alex Bissonnette, 2:26.54

50 freestyle

1st - Jake Slatinski, 25.59; 5th - Ethan Cowlishaw, 29.01; 6th - Daniel Vasilyev. 32.94

One-meter diving

1st - Adrion Mannausau, 195.80

100 butterfly

1st - Alex Bissonnette, 1:02.31; 5th - Brendyn Scholler, 2:01.78

100 freestyle

1st - Will Serrano, 52.17; 3rd - Gavin Wilson, 56.36; 4th - Anthony Scholler, 57.28

200 freestyle relay

1st - 1:40.28

1) Anthony Scholler 2) Jake Slatinski 3) Gavin Wilson 4) Will Serrano

4th - 2:16.65

1) Ethan Cowlishaw 2) Liam Cowlishaw 3) Daniel Vasilyev 4) Josh Wherley

100 backstroke

2nd - Adrion Mannausau, 1:10.26; 5th - William Ginter, 1:34.00

100 breaststroke

3rd - Trygg Hemstad, 1:21.60

400 freestyle relay

1st - 3:41.32

1) Alex Bissonnette 2) Jake Slatinski 3) Gavin Wilson 4) Will Serrano

3rd - 4:14.10

1) Adrion Mannausau 2) Anthony Scholler 3) Ethan Cowlishaw 4) Trygg Hemstad

Tags

Recommended for you