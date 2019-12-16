The Falls High School boys' hockey team scored a 4-2 win against the Proctor Rails Thursday evening, giving the Broncos their first home win of the season.
Goal scorers
- Brenden Benike (assisted by Ben Skifstad) at 5:53 into the first period
- Bradyn Dremmel (assisted by Tucker Hell) at 5:46 into the third period
- Justin Besch (assisted by Tucker Hell and Kian Gonzales) at 15:04 into the third period
- (Shorthanded and empty net) Kian Gonzales at 16:31 into the third period
Key stats
- Shots: 34-24 Broncos
- Goalie Mitchell Nemec recorded 22 saves
Game summary
The Broncos got the scoring started early in the first period when senior Brenden Benike found the back of the net six minutes into Thursday's game.
However, the Rails scored the equalizer five minutes into the second period.
The Broncos went ahead five minutes into the third period when senior Bradyn Dremmel banked a shot off the back of the Rail goalie and into the net.
After the Rails tied things back up late in the third, senior Justin Besch got the go-ahead goal with just under two minutes left.
Facing a six-on-four disadvantage in the final minute of play, senior Kian Gonzales lasered a shot into the Rails' empty net from the Broncos' side of the ice to put the game away.
Besch said he was proud of how he and his teammates didn't give up throughout Thursday's game.
"We were running around a little stressed out, but the puck went our way," he said. "We didn't give up and that was the big key to today."
12/14 vs. Kittson Central
The Broncos followed up with a 5-4 overtime victory over the Kittson Central Bearcats Saturday.
Goal scorers were:
- Kian Gonzales (assisted by Brady Wicklund) at 4:24 into the first period
- (Shorthanded) Justin Besch at 12:16 into the second period
- Bradyn Dremmel at 10:52 into the third period
- Bradyn Dremmel (assisted by Justin Besch) at 12:34 into the third period
- Brady Wicklund (assisted by Kian Gonzales and Jaxon Germain) at 4:59 into overtime
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the ice at 7 p.m. Friday when they host the Fort Frances Muskies in the Border Battle.