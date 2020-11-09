The Falls High School volleyball team got its first win of the 2020 season Nov. 5, besting cross-county rival, the Littlefork-Big Falls Vikings, 3-2 (20-25, 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 15-11).
Stat leaders
Bronco leaders were:
- Olivia Thostenson (18 kills, 7 ace blocks and 5 ace serves)
- Lucie Kennedy (13 digs, 5 kills and 4 ace serves)
- Gracie Swenson (8 digs, 5 ace serves and 3 kills)
Viking leaders were:
- Destiny Piekarski (16 kills, 8 blocks and 2 ace serves)
- Addi Williams (11 digs and 4 ace serves)
- Karlie Gustafson (10 digs, 2 kills and 1 ace serve)
Game one
The Broncos and Vikings traded points and leads throughout the beginning of game one.
Midway through, the Broncos came away with a slight lead, but the Vikings came back with a lead of their own, capitalizing on a five-point run to take game one 25-20.
Game two
The Broncos notched an early lead in the second game of the evening, and although the Vikings attempted another comeback, the home team jumped ahead 13-7.
Late in the second game, the Vikings attempted one more comeback down 20-15, but the Broncos held on to take it 25-23 and tie the match up.
This was also the Broncos' first game won in the season.
Game three
Game three started off close, but saw the Broncos pull away with a five-point run.
However, the Vikings refused to go away, getting a five-point streak of their own to tie the game.
The two teams went back and forth, resulting in a 19-19 tie late in the game.
The Broncos came out with the victory to go up 2-1 in the match, scoring six of the last 10 serves.
Game four
The beginning of the fourth game was closely contested, seeing eight lead changes in 15 serves.
The Vikings pulled ahead, going on a scoring run and taking a 16-11 lead midway through the game.
The visitors went on to take game four 25-23 to force a game five.
This was the first five-game match for both teams.
Game five
After trading points, the Broncos slowly pulled ahead with a 12-8 lead.
However, the Vikings powered back on a 3-1 run to cut the lead to 13-11, but it was the Broncos who came away with the win, scoring on the last two serves of the game.
Coach comments
Viking head coach Jennifer Gustafson said after a hard-fought game like this, she's grateful the Vikings have a homestand to look forward to.
"We have a couple of home games coming up, so that will be good for the girls," she said. "We will be working on our passes so we can get better set-ups."
Bronco head coach Sarah Peterson said she was proud of her team coming out on top after such a competitive game.
"Sometimes it's tough to get that first win," she said. "Getting a win in a five-game match is also very difficult, but they came out and fought hard."
Peterson also said she believes her team's aggressiveness was what gave them the edge in the deciding game.
"I told them if they had a chance to swing, then swing," she said. "We're going to earn every point and not rely on them to make mistakes."
Up next
The Vikings will be back on the court at 7 p.m. Thursday when they host the Nashwauk-Keewatin Spartans.
The Broncos will be back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they host the Chisholm Bluestreaks.