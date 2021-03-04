The Falls High School boys' hockey team shut out the Ely Timberwolves at home by a score of 11-0 Thursday evening.
The game saw six different Broncos score goals, including senior Owen Sether scoring a hat trick.
The win puts the Broncos' record at 6-8.
Game summary
The Broncos hit the ground running in Thursday's game, when senior Brady Wicklund scored three minutes in.
The home team kept up the pressure throughout the first period, rarely letting the Timberwolf defense breath.
The Broncos got their second goal after Sether caught a puck deflection a couple of minutes after the first goal.
The scoring continued when junior Parker Sivonen scored on a power play with five to go and when sophomore Tristan Thompson scored on a breakaway with 90 seconds to go, giving the Broncos a commanding 4-0 lead heading into the first intermission.
The offensive pressure continued into the second period, with Thompson, Sether, Wicklund and senior Tucker Hell all scoring within three minutes of one another.
With just four seconds to go in a power play, Hell got his second goal to continue the goal streak.
Sether got his third goal for the hat trick with two minutes to go in the second, putting the home team up by 10 goals heading into the final intermission.
However, the Broncos weren't done scoring just yet.
With 11 minutes to go in the third, sophomore Braden Skifstad found the back of the net.
The Broncos outshot the visitors 63-14, cruising to a victory.
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the ice at 2 p.m. Saturday when they travel to face the Red Lake Falls Eagles.