The Falls High School girls' basketball team scored a 64-46 home win against the Bigfork Huskies Monday evening.
The win puts the Broncos' record at 3-4.
Top scorers
- Olivia Thostenson - 20 points (9 field goals and 2 free throws)
- Chloe Sullivan - 18 points (3 field goals, 3 three pointers and 3 free throws)
- Gracie Swenson - 11 points (5 free throws and 3 field goals)
Game summary
Both teams kept things close on the scoreboard to start out Monday's game, with the Huskies maintaining a slight lead due to a good performance on the three-point line.
The hosts also often tried their luck behind the arch, but didn't quite find the same success as their opponents.
However, the Broncos hung tough throughout the first half, cutting the Husky lead to two with six minutes to go and taking their first lead a minute later.
The Broncos went on a little scoring run at the end of the first half to go up six heading into halftime.
The final points of the first half were scored by senior Chloe Sullivan with only seconds to go, propelling her past the 1,000-point mark.
Both teams had difficulty finding the basket in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Huskies began to mount a comeback.
However, the Broncos find their scoring ways once again to pull back out on the scoreboard.
Whenever it seemed the Huskies were beginning a comeback, the Bronco defense turned up the pressure to collect turnovers, which they turned into points.
Despite a late-game push by the Huskies, the Broncos were able to keep the visitors at bay, starting their first win streak of the season.
Player quotes
Sullivan said she was very happy to hit that 1,000-point mark in front of her family.
"I have my grandparents here and my parents. My sister had to go back to college, unfortunately," she said. "I couldn't have done this without the support of my coaches, my family and, of course, my teammates."
She also said she's happy with the way her team built themselves up throughout the season.
"It was a rough start, but we had a lot of younger girls coming up, so I think we recently became more of a team and more of a family on the court," she said.
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the court at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 16 when they travel to face the Warroad Warriors.