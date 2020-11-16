The Falls High School football team scored a big win Nov. 12, winning 26-18 at home against Section 7 AAA member the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin Titans.
The win puts the Broncos' regular season record at 3-3.
Stat leaders
- Rushing: Riley Larson (62 yards on 16 carries)
- Passing: Ben Glowack (15/29 for 192 yards and 3 touchdowns)
- Receiving: Cullen Rein (7 receptions for 82 yards)
Game summary
The Broncos marked the scoreboard first after Tristan Thompson caught a long pass from quarterback Ben Glowack into the end zone.
The home team kept the momentum going after Gavin Loveless nabbed an interception with 3:49 to go in the first.
The Broncos scored on the next play when Glowack kept the ball to run it in for their second touchdown of the evening.
After such a hot first quarter, the Bronco offense stalled in the second, not finding the same success in making plays happen.
However, the defense continued to show out for the home team.
With 30 seconds to go in the half, the Titans hit a deep pass to bring the ball to the Broncos' one yard line.
The Bronco defense stifled the next two plays to keep the visitors from the end zone and head into halftime with a 14-0 lead.
On the first drive of the second half, Cullen Rein came up with an interception deep in Titan territory.
This turnover resulted in another Bronco touchdown when Riley Larson caught the ball in the end zone.
However, the Titans got on the scoreboard themselves on their next drive to cut into the Bronco lead.
The Broncos responded when Tucker Hell caught a pass to take the ball nearly 50 yards for another touchdown.
In the latter half of the third quarter and through much of the fourth, the Titans attempted a comeback, scoring another touchdown and threatening at the Bronco goal line once more with two minutes left.
The hope of a comeback was trounced, however, when Larson caught an interception.
Although the Titans were able to score one more touchdown as time expired, it wasn't enough to catch the Broncos.
Playoff bound?
The Broncos were scheduled to host the Crosby-Ironton Rangers in the Section 7AA playoffs Tuesday, but with rising COVID cases in Borderland and Falls High School switching to distance learning, extra-curricular activities have been suspended.
The reinstating of sports during this period will be discussed at the FHS school board meeting Monday evening.