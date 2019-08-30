In a double-overtime win, the Broncos defeated the North Woods Grizzlies on the road, 20-12.
“We really needed to start this season off with a win to get the momentum going,” said Bronco head coach Jon Froemke. “We were down by six points for most of the game, but our defense locked things down while we figured out where they were vulnerable and we could get some points on the board.”
Bronco quarterback Jace Hallin sealed the win with an interception. The senior also opened the second overtime with a 2-yard run to score, followed by a 2-point conversion.
“The team really stuck together (Thursday) and didn’t give up,” Froemke said. “Our pass blocking was good and Jace had ample time to throw the ball, but our pass routes and timing need improvement.”
Overall, the coach said the team is capable of having a winning season this year.
“The talent is there, we just need to polish up a few things on offense and we are going to put a lot of points on the board this year,” he said. “But considering we put in a totally new offense this season, I am very happy with where things are at right now but we have to keep progressing forward.”
The Broncos will host its first home game of the season at 7 p.m. Friday at the Sports Stadium.