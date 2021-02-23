The Falls High School girls' basketball team kept its win streak going, defeating the Deer River Warriors 37-23 at home Tuesday evening.
The win puts the Broncos' record at 6-4.
02/18 @ Deer River
Before their meeting Tuesday, the Broncos' last game was also against the Warriors, defeating them 49-43 on the road Feb. 18.
Top scorers
- Olivia Thostenson - 15 points (5 field goals and 3 free throws)
- Chloe Sullivan - 10 points (3 field goals, 1 three pointer and 1 free throw)
Game summary
The Broncos had some communication problems to start out Tuesday's game, leading the visitors to jump out to an early 8-0 lead.
With 11 minutes to go in the half, the Broncos started to mount a comeback, scoring six unanswered points to cut the Warrior lead to two.
The Broncos continued by extending their scoring run to 12 to take the lead.
While the hosts defended well against the Warriors, they were unable to convert on the offensive side of the court. This led to the first half being a low-scoring affair.
However, the Broncos went on another scoring run to extend their lead to 10 points heading into halftime.
The Broncos started the second half on the right foot, going on a 7-0 scoring run to extend their already-large lead.
The Bronco defense also started the second half strong, keeping the Warriors to three points in the first 10 minutes.
While the second half was another low-scoring event, it worked to the home team's favor, sealing the Broncos' fifth-consecutive victory.
Coach's comments
Head coach Jay Boyle said he was happy with how his team played.
"We had some very good defense out there," he said. "We played smart and rotated where we needed to."
Boyle also said how proud he is of the improvement his team has shown.
"We've improved a lot over the past month," he said. "We can't get stagnant. We need to improve a bit more over the next three or four weeks to get where we need to be. The goal is to win that first playoff game."
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the court at 7:15 p.m. Thursday when they host the Virginia Blue Devils.