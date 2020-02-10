Cam McRoberts
Cam McRoberts signed his letter of intent beside his coaches. From left, Viking football/basketball head coach Dave Westerman, Viking baseball head coach Mason Imhof, McRoberts and Viking baseball assistant coach Derek Bilben.

 Staff Photo by Colton Jeffries

LITTLEFORK - Littlefork-Big Falls High School senior Cam McRoberts signed his letter of intent to play baseball for the Bemidji State Beavers Friday.

McRoberts signed the letter in front of his friends, family and coaches.

