With the borders between the United States and Canada being locked down since March 2020, allowing only essential travel between the portals, many citizens from both countries are unable to go to purchased property, visit family or just spend time across the border.
Two of these citizens affected are Naomi and Tirzah Carradice of Rainy River, Ontario.
The Falls High School girls' hockey team entered a co-op with Rainy River High School last year, and senior Naomi said the American girls had no problems taking her and her fellow Canadians onto their team.
"They've been very nice to all of us," she said. "They've been very welcoming to me last year and to my sister this year."
While dealing with their own province's lockdown, the Carradice sisters made use of an outdoor rink to keep their hockey skills honed.
"There was an outdoor arena we used often," Naomi said.
"Our neighbors also had a pond you could skate on, so we used that quite a bit as well," Tirzah said.
Naomi also kept in contact with her American teammates during the offseason.
"We would trade some tips and we'd also talk about what we were going to do for the upcoming season and see if we can organize anything," Naomi said.
An eighth grader, this is Tirzah's first year with the Broncos, saying this is actually the first year she and her sister have been on the same hockey team.
"This is my first year on the team, so I didn't really talk with anyone from the squad during the offseason, but of course anything they told Naomi helped me as well," she said.
When it came to getting across the border, the Carradice sisters decided to fly into the country.
"We traveled to Winnipeg and flew into Minneapolis. From there we drove to International Falls," Naomi said. "After all was said and done the whole journey took us a couple of days to complete."
With the border still being restricted, the Carradice sisters have been staying with a teammate's family.
"We've been staying with Wes and Lynn Peterson," Naomi said. "We're really thankful for them allowing us to stay under their roof."
When it comes to their education, the sisters are continuing to study from Rainy River High School virtually.
Most of all, the sisters are just thankful to be back playing the sport they love.
"It just feels amazing to get back out on the ice," Naomi said. "I don't like how we haven't been here for almost a full year."
"It feels really great to be playing again" Tizrah agreed.
The current border restrictions are in place until Feb. 21 at the time of this story.