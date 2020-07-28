The Bronco Bass Fishing Club hit the waters of Pelican Lake in Orr Sunday to compete in the Pelican Lake Tournament.
Carter McBride and Cohlton Schulz took home first place after catching a combined weight of 16 pounds and 13 ounces.
Biggest catch of the tournament went to Max Marcotte, who caught a fish weighing 4 pounds.
The Broncos will be back in the water Monday when they fish on Rainy River for the last tournament of their season.
Full results
1st — Carter McBride/Cohlton Schulz (16 pounds, 13 ounces)
2nd — Max Marcotte/Keaton Maish (16 pounds, 7 ounces)
3rd — CeJay Hasbargen/Gavin Jensen (15 pounds, 7 ounces)
T-4th — Matt Kennedy/Jake Olson (14 pounds, 15 ounces)
T-4th — Preston Benedix/Matthew Fuller (14 pounds, 15 ounces)
6th — Julius Maish/Ben Glowack (13 pounds)
7th — Cam McRoberts/Tanner Gustafson (12 pounds, 6 ounces)
8th — Cadyn Zahn/Dillon Rud (11 pounds, 11 ounces)
9th — Ian Olson/Gunner Sears (11 pounds, 6.44 ounces)
10th — Tom Larson/Cody Joslyn/Paul Harder (10 pounds, 15 ounces)
11th — Gavin Loveless/Tucker Lucek (9 pounds, 9 ounces)