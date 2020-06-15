The Bronco Bass Fishing Club hit the waters of Rainy Lake for the second tournament of its season Sunday.
Ultimately, the team consisting of Carter McBride, Gavin Loveless and Matt Kennedy took home the top prize by catching a combined weight of 16 pounds and 2 ounces.
Head coach Chris Zahn said each of the kids had fun during the tournament, including those who didn't find much luck on the water.
"Just like any tourney you always have a first and last place," he said. "So there were kids who didn’t catch any fish, but still came back to the dock with a smile on their face which was good to see."
The Bronco Bass Fishing Club will travel 34 minutes southeast to fish on Kabetogama Lake for their next tournament June 28.
Full results are listed below:
1st - Carter McBride, Gavin Loveless and Matt Kennedy (16 pounds, 2 ounces)
2nd - Tom Larson and Ian Olson (13 pounds, 5.6 ounces)
3rd - Cullen Jensen and Tucker Lucek (13 pounds, 4 ounces)
4th - Cam Schulz and Paul Harder (9 pounds, 2 ounces)
5th - Dillon Rud and Preston Benedix (7 pounds, 10 ounces)
6th - Ben Glowack and Max Marcotte (7 pounds, 3 ounces)
7th - Cody Joslyn and Cadyn Zahn (6 pounds, 15 ounces)
8th - Cohlton Schultz and Dane Anderson (6 pounds, 10 ounces)
9th - Brady Cox and Julius Maish (4 pounds, 8 ounces)
10th - CeJay Hasbargen and Gavin Jensen (3 pounds, 4 ounces)
11th - Cam McRoberts and Kai Saeland (1 pound, 10 ounces)
T-12th - Matthew Fuller and Keaton Maish (0 pounds)
T-12th - Jake Olson and Tanner Gustafson (0 pounds)