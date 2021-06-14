The Falls High School boys' and girls' track and field teams traveled to Cloquet to compete in the Section 7A Finals June 10.
Senior Cody Jantzen was the lone Bronco to qualify for the state meet, taking second place in the shot put event with a put of over 47 feet.
Two Broncos who narrowly missed out on state was senior Jack Maxwell and freshman Quianna Ford, both placing third in the pole vault. Maxwell also placed third in the 100-meter dash.
The Minnesota State Track and Field Tournament will be June 17-19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Complete Bronco results
100 hurdles (girls)
8th - Summer Hesseldahl, 18.25
100 dash (boys)
3rd - Jack Maxwell, 11.81
4x200 relay (girls)
5th - 1:55.58
1) Bailey Herberg 2) Piper Tomczak 3) Maddy Pierre 4) Olivia Thostenson
1600 run (girls)
6th - Abbi Hutchinson, 5:42.13
300 hurdles (girls)
8th - Maddie Lowe, 52.42
300 hurdles (boys)
6th - Christian Hufnagle, 43.89
800 run (girls)
14th - Quianna Ford, 2:50.76
800 run (boys)
8th - Anthony Scholler, 2:13.84
Shot put (girls)
8th - Emma Erickson, 29-01.50
Shot put (boys)
2nd - Cody Jantzen, 47-08.00
Discus (girls)
5th - Emma Erickson, 94-02.00
Discus (boys)
6th - Cody Jantzen, 134-04.00; 7th - Braden Skifstad, 118-09.00; 13th - Paul Harder, 104-09.00
Long jump (girls)
4th - Olivia Thostenson, 15-04.75
Long jump (boys)
13th - Christian Hufnagle, 16-08.50
Triple jump (girls)
4th - Olivia Thostenson, 32-06.75; 5th - Maddy Pierre, 31-11.50
Triple jump (boys)
9th - Christian Hufnagle, 37-06.50
High jump (girls)
4th - Olivia Thostenson, 4-09.00; T-8th - Abbi Hutchinson, 4-04.00; T-8th - Piper Tomczak, 4-04.00
High jump (boys)
13th - Justin Piekarski, 5-04.00
Pole vault (girls)
3rd - Quianna Ford, 8-00.00; 7th - Ryan Ford, 7-06.00
Pole vault (boys)
3rd - Jack Maxwell, 12-06.00; 7th - Christian Hufnagle, 8-00.00