The Falls High School football team held its home opener Thursday evening against the Mesabi East Giants.
Both teams' defenses came to play as the visitors came away with the 12-6 victory.
The loss drops the Broncos' record to 0-2.
Game summary
Both the Bronco and Giant defenses came out swinging to start Thursday's game, causing both opposing offenses to go three and out on their opening drives.
It was the Giants who scored first, getting into the end zone with 1:45 to go in the first quarter, getting through the Bronco defense with option plays.
In the second quarter, the Broncos employed a high-tempo offense, keeping the Giant defense on their toes.
Quarterback Ben Glowack kept the ball on a 24-yard run to tie the score up with 7:43 left in the half.
The Bronco defense got a boost when Cullen Rein scored an interception deep in the home red zone, but the Broncos threw an interception of their own a couple of plays later.
The Giants capitalized on this shift of momentum by scoring another touchdown with 27 seconds left on the clock.
Getting the ball first in the second half, the Broncos looked to tie the game by marching down the field into the Giant red zone.
However, the Giant defense kept them out of the end zone.
The Bronco offense couldn't get that same momentum for the rest of the contest, leading to the Giant victory.
Head coach Seth Ettestad said he was happy with the tempo the Broncos played at.
"I think we really had Mesabi huffing and puffing there and that's exactly what we needed to do," he said. "But, the winning team wasn't the one who was tired in the fourth quarter."
Ettestad said his team will be working on their cardio for next week and the team's quarterback will work on his release.
"Ben has been doing a great job so far," he said. "We just have to make him more comfortable."
Up next
The Broncos will be back in action at 6 p.m. Friday when they travel to face the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears.