LITTLEFORK - The Littlefork-Big Falls High School girls' basketball team fell 99-61 at home to the Chisholm Bluestreaks Thursday evening.
Although the loss was the Vikings' third of the season, one bright spot was junior Destiny Piekarski scoring her 1,000th point during the game.
Top scorers
- Destiny Piekarski - 28 points (8 field goals, 6 free throws and 2 three pointers)
- Kora Gustafson - 17 points (5 three pointers and 1 field goal)
- Kayleigh Cassibo - 9 points (4 free throws, 1 field goal and 1 three pointer)
Game summary
The visiting Bluestreaks had a height advantage over the Vikings, using this advantage to get points inside the paint.
On the other side of the court, the hosts struggled to get around the Bluestreak defense for layups, so they settled for taking outside jump shots.
While the Vikings were able to find some success in this approach, they struggled to keep up with the production the Bluestreaks put out.
Piekarski hit her 1,000th point with only seconds to go in the first half, saying she couldn't be happier that she was able to do so in front of her family.
"They've stuck with me through thick and thin," she said. "I cannot thank them enough for never leaving my side."
She also said she owes her success to Viking head coach Mason Imhof.
"He was the one who has believed in me the most," she said. "I also wanted to thank our fans and my team for stepping up, even with how young they are."
While the Vikings were able to nearly double their offensive output in the second half, the Bluestreaks were still able to get key points in the paint, putting the game out of reach.
Up next
The Vikings will be back in action at 6 p.m. Tuesday when they host the Kelliher/Northome Mustangs.