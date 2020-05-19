The Falls High School boys' basketball team has found its new head coach for the 2020-21 season.
Don Rolando was announced as the new Bronco head coach by the International Falls Broncos Facebook page Monday evening.
Rolando said although it has been a while since he held a head coach position, he knows there's a recipe for success in Bronco basketball.
"I'm looking forward to the challenge," he said. "We have some great players returning, so I'm confident we can get on the court and win."
Rolando takes over from former head coach Amis MacKenzie, who ended his three-year tenure with the Broncos March 13.