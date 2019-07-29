MARBLE - The International Falls Post 66 legion baseball team ended its season Saturday in the Division II Northeast Substate Tournament.
The Broncos ended their 2019 campaign with a 17-14 record.
07/26 vs. Ely, W 6-3
The Broncos' first game of the tournament was against the Ely Timberwolves.
Stat leaders were:
- Joe Glowack - 2 runs, 2 hits and 1 RBI
- Jett Tomczak - 2 runs and 2 hits
- Joe Talmage - 1 hit and 2 RBI
- Winning pitcher was Blaine Humbert - 4 hits, 2 runs and 9 strikeouts on 6.2 innings pitched
The Broncos got on the board early in their first ballgame Friday, scoring in the bottom of the first inning when Joe Glowack scored on a line drive single hit by Joe Talmage.
However, the Timberwolves tied the game back up in the top of the second inning.
The two teams squared off defensively throughout the third and fourth innings, with neither team allowing the other to advance runners home.
The Broncos broke the cold streak by going on a four-run tear in the bottom of the fifth.
The scoring started when Jett Tomczak scored on a walk with bases load.
Trimble Butler then hit a sac-bunt to bring home Glowack.
Finally, Riley Larson and Garrett Koenig touched home after a ground ball hit by Tucker Hell.
Though the Timberwolves were able to score two more runs over the course of the ballgame, the Broncos held them off with one more run scored by Tomczak.
07/26 vs. Wadena, L 8-1
In their second game Friday, the Broncos faced off against the Wadena Wolverines.
Stat leaders were:
- Simon Palm - 3 hits and 1 RBI
- Tucker Hell - 1 run and 1 hit
- Losing pitcher was Riley Larson - 8 hits and 7 strikeouts in 5 innings pitched
In game two, it was the Wolverines who scored first, notching two runs in the bottom of the first inning.
The Broncos struggled in the first few innings of the ballgame with not stringing enough hits together to bring runners home.
However, the Broncos did get on the scoreboard when Simon Palm hit a single to bring Hell home.
The Wolverines capitalized on errors the Broncos made in the bottom of the fourth, netting five runs to take a commanding 8-1 lead.
The Broncos were unable to respond in the following innings and recorded their first loss in the double-elimination tournament.
07/27 vs. Pierz, L 9-4
In an elimination game, the Broncos faced the No. 1 seeded Pierz Pioneers.
Stat leaders were:
- Tucker Hell - 1 run, 2 hits and 1 RBI
- Bradyn Dremmel - 1 run and 1 hit
- Riley Larson - 1 run and 1 hit
- Blaine Humbert - 1 hit and 1 RBI
- Simon Palm - 1 hit and 1 RBI
- Losing pitcher was Joe Talmage - 4 hits and 2 strikeouts in 2.1 innings pitched
The Broncos struck first in their third game of the tournament when Butler scored on a Palm double.
However, the same errors that plagued the Broncos in their game against Wadena showed up once more in Saturday's ballgame, allowing the Pioneers to score five runs in the bottom of the second.
In the top of the sixth inning, facing an 8-1 deficit, the Broncos once more got a runner home when Larson scored on a Hell single.
The Broncos kept the runs coming when Bradyn Dremmel scored on a single to center field and Hell stole home to cut the Pioneer lead to 8-4.
However, the Broncos were unable to get additional runs in the top of the seventh, eliminating themselves from the tournament and ending their season.