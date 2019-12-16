Two wrestlers from Falls High School are finding success early in the 2019-20 season as part of a co-op with the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin Titans.
Senior Noah Mathis and sophomore Zach Smith competed at tournaments in Fosston and Ogilvie the past two weekends.
During the tournament in Fosston, Mathis finished in fourth place among his weight class, while Smith won the junior varsity 220-pound championship.
In Ogilvie, both wrestlers competed in varsity.
Mathis defeated all of his opponents in 195-pounds, consisting of wrestlers from Ogilvie, Proctor and Crosby-Ironton.
Smith also defeated all opponents set before him during the Ogilvie tournament.
Both wrestlers will be back in action Saturday when they travel to Cass Lake to take part in the Big Bear Tournament.