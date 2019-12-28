The Falls High School boys' and girls' basketball teams won the 2019 Clash in Koochiching after picking up a pair of victories against the Littlefork-Big Falls Vikings Friday evening.
The girls won their game 63-43, then the boys got their win 94-85.
Girls' game
Top scorers for the Broncos were:
- Holly Wold - 24 points
- Chloe Sullivan - 21 points
Top scorers for the Vikings were:
- Kenzie Swenson - 13 points
- Emily Fairchild - 13 points
The Bronco offense started off hot, going on a quick 10-2 run in the opening minutes.
The Vikings briefly closed the point gap when senior Elise Larson hit a couple of three-pointers, but the Broncos pulled away with points of their own.
Throughout Friday's game, whenever the Vikings threatened a comeback, they would stifle themselves by committing turnovers, which the Broncos turned into more points on the scoreboard.
These same struggles followed the Vikings into the second half, with the broncos extending their lead past 20 points and beyond.
Senior Holly Wold led the Broncos in scoring with 24 points and she said the Broncos wanted to prepare for the quick tempo that the Vikings employ in their games.
"We knew Littlefork had really good hustle, so that was our main thing to watch out for," she said. "We knew we had to box out and watch their shooters and I think we did that tonight."
Wold went on to say she and her teammates look forward to having some games at home.
"We've spent much of this past month on the road, so it'll be nice to have few games at home," she said.
Boys' game
Top scorers for the Broncos were:
- Riley Larson - 26 points
- Jace Hallin - 24 points
Top scorers for the Vikings were:
- Matt Kennedy - 35 points
- Cam McRoberts - 18 points
In the opening minutes of the ballgame, the Vikings employed a press-defense to force the Broncos to play at faster pace, making them make mistakes.
The Vikings used this confusion to jump ahead on the scoreboard.
In a back-and-forth half of basketball, the Broncos eventually took the lead back with just half a second to go in the half, getting a one-point lead at halftime.
The second half was just as close as the third, with the Broncos and Vikings employing a heavy defense to get turnovers and rebounds.
However, the Broncos began to pull away with five minutes to go, eventually reaching a nine point lead to take the victory.
Bronco senior Jace Hallin said his team's defense stepped up big in the second half, which got them the victory.
"We knew we didn't have our best half in the first, so we wanted to make sure we fixed our defense and our rebounding," he said. "We need to stay focused in practice and we definitely need to come out stronger than we did in this game."
Viking senior Matt Kennedy said he was happy with how the Vikings played throughout Friday's game.
"Tonight was a big team effort from all of us," he said. "Whenever one guy was down another was there to pick him up. I'm just so proud of my team."
Up next
The Viking girls will be back in action at 6:45 p.m. Thursday when they host the Blackduck Drakes.
The Bronco girls will be back on the court at 7:15 p.m. Thursday when they travel to face the Hibbing Bluejackets.
Both boys' teams will be in action at 7:15 p.m. Friday when the Broncos host the Mesabi East Giants and the Vikings travel to take on the Cherry Tigers.