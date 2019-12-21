The Falls High School boys' hockey team scored a big win Friday evening, notching a 3-2 victory against the Fort Frances Muskies in the boys' first round of the 2019-20 Border Battle.
Goal scorers
- Jordan Smith (assisted by Jaxon Germain) at 3:58 into the first period
- Brady Wicklund (assisted by Justin Besch and Bradyn Dremmel) at 2:04 into the third period
- Brady Wicklund (assisted by Justin Besch and Jackson Schulz) at 9:16 into the third period
Key stats
- Shots on goal: 31-28 Muskies
- Goalie Mitchell Nemec recorded 29 saves
Game summary
The Broncos put on the offensive pressure early on in Friday's game, with the puck staying on the Muskie side of the ice through most of the opening minutes of the first period.
It was the Broncos who drew first blood when junior Jordan Smith found the back of the net.
In the second period, the Broncos' defense had a strong showing, fending off a five-minute major penalty, even threatening a shorthanded goal at times.
However, the Muskies scored the equalizer with 30 seconds to go in the second period.
The Broncos took the lead back a couple minutes into the final period when junior Brady Wicklund scored for his team, but the Muskies tied the game up once more a scant 53 seconds later.
As the clock ticked under 10 minutes to go, Wicklund scored his second goal on a breakaway to take a 3-2 lead.
The Broncos fended off a relentless Muskie offensive attack in the final minutes, including a six-on-five disadvantage, to win the Border Battle and hoist The Fish Trophy for the first time.
Bronco goalie Mitchell Nemec said the key to succeeding despite being at a disadvantage is to treat it like any other moment in the game.
"You just need to stay in your zone," he said. "Try to picture it like any other play and own it the best you can. You have to be prepared because there will always be that one extra guy where you least expect it."
The second round of the Border Battle is set for Feb. 4 at Fort Frances.
Up next
The Broncos will be back in action Friday when they travel to Warroad to compete in a tournament over that weekend, the time of these games were not announced at press time.