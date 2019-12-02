BAUDETTE - The Falls High School boys' hockey team snapped a 13-game losing streak in a 5-2 road win against the Lake of the Woods Bears Saturday afternoon in the inaugural Border Battle.
The game was also the first high school game to be held in the new Lake of the Woods International Arena.
Goal Scorers
- Brady Wicklund 5:06 into first period
- Jordan Smith 3:52 into second period
- Jaxon Germain (assisted by Kian Gonzales) 6:13 into second period
- Brady Wicklund (assisted by Tucker Hell) 16:30 into second period
- Jordan Smith 9:22 into third period
Key stats
- Final shots-on-goal tally was 28-28
- Goalie Mitchell Nemec recorded 26 saves
Game summary
The Broncos struck first in Saturday's game when junior Brady Wicklund scored an unassisted goal with 11:54 left in the first period.
However, the Bears went on to shoot nine-unanswered shots on goal, which turned into two points on the scoreboard to take a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission.
The Broncos found their offensive groove in the second period, scoring three-consecutive goals.
The scoring started four minutes into the period when junior Jordan Smith scored an unassisted goal to tie the game up.
A couple minutes later, senior captain Jaxon Germain found the back of the net thanks to a pass by fellow senior Kian Gonzales to give the Broncos back the lead.
Wicklund got his second goal of the game with 30 seconds to go in the period to give the Broncos a two-goal cushion heading into the third.
Smith scored the final goal for the Broncos 10 minutes into the final period to give the Broncos their first victory of the season.
Wicklund said after giving up four power play goals to the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears the previous night, the Broncos needed to work on their penalty kills.
"We had to learn to ice the puck whenever we got possession, and I think we did that today," he said.
Smith said the Broncos need to continue playing as a complete team like they did Saturday if they want to make a run for the section title.
"It's all about playing as a team," he said. "Getting loud, supporting each other and being positive about the game. You don't have to be good to play well, you just have to work together."
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the ice at 7 p.m. Friday when they travel to take on the Hibbing Bluejackets.