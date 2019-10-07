For the first time in over a decade, the Falls High School football team beat Two Harbors, besting the Agates 20-7 Friday evening.
The win puts the Broncos at 4-2 and broke the Agates' 11-game win streak against them.
Stat leaders
- Passing - Jace Hallin (15/28 for 165 yards and 2 touchdowns)
- Receiving - John Boerger (3 receptions for 79 yards and 1 touchdown)
- Rushing - Jace Hallin (16 carries for 96 yards and 1 touchdown)
- Defense - Anthony Saari (1 fumble recovery and 1 interception)
Game summary
A defense-heavy first quarter left both teams scoreless, with neither the Broncos or Agates making much progress on offense.
However, the Agates scored first on a 53-yard run two minutes into the second.
The Broncos responded late in the second quarter, when senior quarterback Jace Hallin kept the ball, running in for a score, but the Broncos failed to get the two-point conversion.
Trailing 7-6, the Broncos got momentum on their side after junior Gavin Wilson recovered a fumble as time ran out in the first half.
In the third quarter, Hallin and senior receiver Riley Larson connected on a four-yard pass to give the Broncos the lead.
The victory was sealed when senior John Boerger caught a long pass thrown by Hallin, running it to the end zone and giving the Broncos a 20-7 lead.
Heading into next week against the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears, head coach Jon Froemke said the Broncos should not be complacent.
"On paper this is probably a game we should win, but I'm pretty sure on paper Two Harbors should have beat us tonight," he said. "We're going to practice, prepare and look at film. We'll figure out what their weaknesses are and capitalize on that."
Up next
The Broncos' game against the Golden Bears will be at 7 p.m. Friday in Eveleth.