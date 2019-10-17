The Falls High School football team ended its regular season on the right foot Wednesday evening, besting the Virginia Blue Devils 54-0.
The win puts the Broncos' record at 5-3, their first winning season since 2006.
Game summary
The Broncos opened Wednesday's game with a couple runs for big gain, but threw an interception on the Blue Devil's 10 to turn the ball over.
The first points of the ballgame came in irregular fashion. Backed up deep into their own end zone, the Blue Devils took a safety so they would have better field position for a kickoff.
These were the only points scored in the first quarter.
Both teams contended with wet and muddy field positions, which made the ball slick and made conditions perfect for turnovers.
After turning the ball over on their first two trips to the red zone, the Broncos finally struck pay dirt when senior quarterback Jace Hallin kept the ball on a run into the end zone with seven minutes to go in the half.
Hallin went on to score the Broncos' second touchdown of the day, breaking free for a 60-yard touchdown run.
The scoring continued for the Broncos when junior Riley Larson blocked a Blue Devil punt and recovered the ball for a touchdown.
The Broncos' big second quarter came to an end when senior receiver John Boerger caught a long pass from Hallin, walking the ball into the end zone to put his team up 28-0 heading into halftime.
The Broncos kept up the pressure on both sides of the ball in the second half, with senior Jaxon Germain running the ball in for another touchdown, the only score of the third quarter.
The Broncos scored three more touchdowns in the fourth quarter:
- Senior Jackson Schulz caught a long pass from Hallin and got the ball into the end zone.
- Senior running back Noah Mathis powered his way in on a string of runs, which saw Mathis bowling over Blue Devil defenders.
- Sophomore quarterback Ben Glowack kept the ball on a touchdown run of over 50 yards with time winding down.
Hallin said he could not have asked for a better way to celebrate Senior Night.
"It's incredible," he said. "We've all worked hard these last couple of years. We never gave up."
In a night which saw seven different Broncos make it into the end zone, senior Travis Kalar said Wednesday's game was a result of the hard work his team put in this season.
"The team just came together," he said. "We all communicated and we came out with a big team win."
When asked of who he would rather see in the first round of the playoffs, Kalar said he and the Broncos will take all comers.
"We'll take anyone who comes to play in the north," he said.
Up next
The No. 3 seeded Broncos will host the No. 6 seed Mesabi East Giants at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the Section 7AA Tournament.