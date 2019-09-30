The Falls High School football team is back above .500 as the Broncos defeated the Mesabi East Giants 38-20 Friday evening.
The win puts the Broncos' record at 3-2.
Stat leaders
- Passing - Jace Hallin (29/49 for 361 yards and 4 TD's)
- Receiving - Riley Larson (16 catches for 220 yards and 2 TD's)
- Rushing - Jace Hallin (13 carries for 73 yards and 1 TD)
- Defense - Travis Kalar (1 fumble recovery), Diego Christianson (1 fumble recovery) and Anthony Saari (1 interception)
Game summary
The Bronco defense started Friday's game hot when senior Travis Kalar recovered a fumble on the Giants' first possession.
However, it was the Giants who scored first on a trick play, taking a 8-0 lead with just under eight minutes to go in the first quarter.
The Broncos responded when senior quarterback Jace Hallin connected on a pass to fellow senior Riley Larson to tie the game up three minutes later.
The Broncos took the lead late in the second quarter when senior Noah Mathis punched the ball into the end zone on a short pass.
Momentum on their side, sophomore Diego Christianson recovered a fumble to give the Broncos great field position, which they capitalized on when senior Jackson Schulz caught a pass in the end zone to put his team up 22-8 heading into halftime.
The Bronco scoring run continued into the third quarter when Hallin and Larson connected once more for a touchdown.
However, the Giants started a comeback, getting two-consecutive touchdowns, but the Bronco defense kept them from getting a two-point conversion to make it a two-possession game.
The last Bronco touchdown of the evening came when Hallin broke free to run the ball in from over 20 yards, sealing the game for the Broncos.
Larson ended Friday's game with 220 yards, and he said Friday's game was just what the Broncos needed after losing two games in a row.
"We had a lot of swagger and confidence in this game, and it was a really fun game to play," he said.
Larson went on to say his team cannot stop progressing if they want to get more wins this season.
"We can't stop grinding," he said. "We need to have hard practices all week and get ready for homecoming."
Record breakers
There were four team records broken during Friday's game:
- Most passing yards in a game: 361 (previous 275)
- Most passing attempts in a game: 49 (40)
- Most offensive plays in a game: 83 (81)
- Most first downs in a game: 25 (23)
Also, there were three individual records broken:
- Most pass completions in a game: 29 (19) by Jace Hallin
- Most passing yards in a game: 361 (275) by Jace Hallin
- Most receptions in a game: 16 (9) by Riley Larson
- Larson was also two yards away from breaking the record for most receiving yards in a game (221).
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the field at 7 p.m. Friday when they host the Two Harbors Agates for homecoming.