WILLOW RIVER - The Falls High School football team got its first loss of the 2019 season Friday evening, losing 32-0 to the Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels.
The loss puts the Broncos' record at 2-1.
Stat leaders
- Passing: Jace Hallin (18 completions for 137 yards)
- Receiving: Tucker Hell (5 receptions for 67 yards) and Anthony Saari (10 receptions for 62 yards)
- Rushing: Noah Mathis (7 carries for 27 yards)
- Defense: Jaxon Germain (6.5 tackles and 1 sack)
Game summary
The Rebels got things going early, scoring on their first drive due to good rushing with six minutes to go in the first quarter, but the Broncos stopped the two-point conversion to keep the Rebels at six points.
However, the Rebels scored once more with a minute left in the quarter to take a 14-0 lead.
The second quarter saw a better performance by the Bronco defense, holding the Rebel offense off for three-consecutive drives.
With three minutes to go in the first half, junior cornerback Bryant Koenig nabbed a Rebel pass to give the Broncos their only takeaway of Friday's game.
The Broncos threatened the red zone as the seconds ticked away in the half, but an interception stifled their progress.
The same struggles plagued the Broncos in the second half, leaving the team without a drive into the red zone.
Leading the Broncos in receiving yards was junior Tucker Hell, who said his team needs to learn from this loss if they want to improve.
"We need to watch film and get focused in on what we did wrong today," he said. "We'll work on that all week and get ready for Greenway."
Head coach Jon Froemke said the biggest positive he got from Friday's game was the determination his players showed.
"They kept digging through the game," he said. "It's tough when you get down by so many points, but they didn't let up. This was just one of those games where things got out of hand."
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the field at 7 p.m. Friday when they travel to take on the Greenway Raiders.