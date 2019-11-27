The Falls High School girls' basketball team lost its season opener Tuesday evening, falling 62-57 to the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears.
Top scorers
- Maddie Lowe - 18 points (7 field goals and 4 free throws)
- Chloe Sullivan - 17 points (6 field goals and 5 free throws)
- Holly Wold - 10 points (2 three pointers, two free throws and 1 field goal)
Game summary
The biggest problem the Broncos faced in the first half were turnovers, making bad passes for the Golden Bears to intercept.
However, the Bronco defense pressed on the Golden Bears as well, keeping the visiting team from pulling away with a big lead.
As the clock ticked away in the first half, the Broncos did eventually find their shooting, but the Golden Bears' three-point shooting kept them at a comfortable distance, heading into the locker rooms with a 32-26 lead.
Throughout much of the second half, the Golden Bears kept the Broncos at bay.
However, senior Holly Wold spurred on a Bronco comeback with two-consecutive three-pointers with just under five minutes to go.
The comeback culminated in a 54-54 tie with 88 seconds to go in the game.
Ultimately, it was the Golden Bears who emerged on top after scoring two key three-point shots.
Head coach Jay Boyle said nerves were the main source of the Broncos' turnover woes in the first half.
"It was just first game jitters," he said. "We had some girls who hadn't done a ton of varsity time. The fact that we were able to fight back into a game where we had 20 turnovers in the first half is a testament to how well these girls are capable of playing."
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the court at 7:15 p.m. Monday when they travel to Chisholm.