Even with spring sports at a standstill in Borderland, plans are still moving forward to make sure local sport teams, and the teams they play against, have suitable facilities to use.
The Falls High School softball field started construction on a pair of new dugouts. These will replace the all-fence dugouts that previously took up space at the field.
These new dugouts will make sure both teams keep out of the elements and the sun when they aren't on the field.
Previous improvements made to Bronco facilities include a new floor in the gymnasium and Scheela Field getting both a new scoreboard and new dugouts.