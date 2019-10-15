The Falls High School volleyball team got its third win of the season, besting the Littlefork-Big Falls Vikings 3-1 (25-11, 25-18, 14-25, 25-20) at home Monday evening in the second round of the Battle for Borderland.
The two teams' first meeting was in September, when the Vikings bested the Broncos 3-1 in Littlefork.
Stat highlights
Broncos:
- Holly Wold - 14 set assists and 7 digs
- Chloe Sullivan - 4 blocks and 9 kills
- Tenneyson Amdahl - 2 blocks, 8 kills and 2 ace serves
Vikings:
- Destiny Piekarski - 10 kills, 3 digs, 2 ace serves and 1 block
- Dani Erickson - 4 kills, 9 digs and 2 ace serves
- Kenzie Swenson - 4 kills, 3 digs, 1 block and 2 ace serves
Game summary
In set one, both teams kept things tight in the opening serves, but the Broncos pulled away by scoring seven-consecutive points.
The streak extended to a 14-2 run, leaving the Vikings with too great a hole to climb out of.
At the beginning of set two, the Viking offense surged ahead with a 5-1 lead, but the Broncos scored four-straight points to tie the set up once again.
Midway through the set, the Bronco offense went on a 9-0 run, and although the Vikings attempted a comeback late in the set, the Broncos took it 25-18 to secure a 2-0 lead.
The Vikings made adjustments to their offense in set three, and these adjustments led the visiting team to take a 13-5 lead.
Throughout the third set, the Broncos did not have an answer to the Viking offense, allowing them to cruise to a 25-14 set victory.
The fourth set was a close affair, with the Broncos maintaining a slight lead, but the Vikings always being just a couple points behind them.
After pulling away midway through the set, the Broncos clinched the set and the game with a 25-20 win.
Viking senior Emily Fairchild said the Vikings need to work on their communication.
"Tonight I felt we had a lack of communication, so if we fix that I think we'll be fine," she said.
Bronco senior Maddy Olson said it felt great to get a bit of revenge on their county rivals.
"I saw us play like I've never seen before," she said. "I couldn't have asked for a better night or a better team to play with. It was an amazing experience, especially with what we've been through this season."
Monday's game was the Bronco seniors' last game on their home court, and senior Kady Ruport said she couldn't have asked for a better home game to be her last.
"There was some anxiety built up over the day, but it felt really good coming out and killing it," she said. "My heart kind of sank when we lost that third set, but then we came back with some attitude and we just killed it."
Up next
With the Broncos' regular season done, they await to see where they will be seeded in the Section 7AA Tournament. The first round of the tournament will be Oct. 23.
The Vikings were back in action Tuesday when they traveled to take on the Northland Eagles, the results of which were unavailable at press time.