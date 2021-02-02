The Falls High School boys' basketball team notched its third-consecutive victory Tuesday evening, taking down the Littlefork-Big Falls Vikings 77-47.
The result puts the Bronco and Vikings records at 4-2 and 1-3, respectively.
Top scorers
Broncos:
- Jett Tomczak - 19 points (5 three pointers and 2 field goals)
- Cullen Rein - 17 points (7 field goals and 1 three pointer)
Vikings:
- Nathan Kennedy - 14 points (3 three pointers, 3 free throws and 1 field goal)
- Dale Erickson - 10 points (4 field goals and 2 free throws)
Game summary
The Bronco offense immediately came out firing Tuesday evening, leaping out to a 10-2 lead only a few minutes into the ballgame.
What really bolstered the Bronco offense was the performance of junior Jett Tomczak, who hit five three-pointers during the contest.
The Broncos also used their height advantage over the Vikings to find points outside the paint, while also keeping their opponents on the outside while on defense.
The story was very much the same in the second half.
While the Vikings were able to find some small stretches of success in the second half, they were not able to climb out of the hole they were already in.
Rolando's comments
Bronco head coach Don Rolando said he has been really happy with the effort his team has shone through the last few games.
"We've been playing really well lately," he said. "We had to play hard against these guys. We might have won by 30 but we had to work hard to make it so."
Rolando put some particular praise on Tomczak's performance.
"He really gave us our start tonight," he said. "It got us rolling and we sort of took it from there. We learned that we got some guys who can play and of course there are things we can work on, so we will practice and try to get better."
Westerman's comments
Viking head coach Dave Westerman said his boys fought hard, but were outpaced.
"Some things went our way in the first half. We definitely got some quality minutes there," he said. "Tomczak getting hot early hurt us. He rarely missed from behind the arch, and that makes it tough on us."
Westerman went on to say he was happy with the work his team did on the boards.
"Trying to compete against guys a few inches taller than you are is not easy," he said. "Our guys did a lot of work on the ground, which helped us out on rebounds, but when you're giving up that much size it's hard to find points inside."
Up next
The Vikings will be back in action at 7:15 p.m. Friday when they travel to take on the North Woods Grizzlies.
The Broncos will be back on the court at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday when they host the North Woods Grizzlies.