In a virtual meeting held Sept. 21, the Minnesota State High School League's board of directors voted (15-3 for football, 14-4 for volleyball) to reinstate volleyball and football into the fall 2020 sports season.
This decision came after a vote in August originally relegated the sports to a "fourth season" to be played in the spring.
For football, a maximum of 250 spectators will be allowed to attend games, while no spectators will be permitted for volleyball.
Both seasons will be shortened, with volleyball having a 14-game regular season and football a six-game regular season.
Bronco volleyball
Head coach: Sarah Peterson (first year as head coach)
Last season's record: 3-16
Playoff results: Lost 3-0 to Mesabi East in first round.
First game: Today @ home vs. Ely, 7 p.m.
Senior Lucie Kennedy said she is excited to get her senior season back, though she wishes she could have the chance to play in front of her friends and family.
"It feels really good to be back," she said. "It's a huge relief to have a season, but I'm sad we won't get to play in front of any fans. The best part of your senior year is your parents getting to see you perform."
Senior Maddy Lorenson said the team has been meshing really well together so far, despite only practicing as a complete team for a couple of days.
"We have a young team, but I think it's going to all work out," she said. "We all get along, we all try our hardest and we go as hard as we can at practice every day."
Junior Madeline Pierre said she is excited to see how the younger players on the roster grow throughout the season.
"I want to see how they improve with each game," she said. "Some of them are stepping up big time and I'm excited to see how well they do with us."
Viking volleyball
Head coach: Jennifer Erickson (first year as head coach)
Last season's record: 7-14
Playoff results: Lost 3-0 to North Woods in first round.
First game: Today @ home vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 7 p.m.
With this season looking so different than others, senior Nissa Thomas said she and the Vikings are still going to make this season a good one.
"We know we're in the midst of a pandemic and we've had to change a lot of things, but I think it's still going to be a fun season," she said.
Junior Destiny Piekarski said she feels the team has good chemistry with one another, and that will translate into wins on the court.
"We have a lot of chemistry together," she said. "We're pretty young but we've played together for a long time. We all have a positive attitude and things are looking really good for us."
Stars football
Head coaches: Dave Westerman and Dan Alto
Last season's record: 10-1
Playoff results: Beat Northern Freeze 42-6 in the quarterfinals, beat Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 22-14 (2OT) in the semifinals, lost 14-12 to Warren-Alvarado-Oslo in the championship.
First game: Friday @ Littlefork vs. Bigfork, 7 p.m.
Coming back after not knowing if they'll get a chance to play in the fall, senior Dale Erickson said he and his teammates are excited to get back on the field.
"We didn't think this was going to happen a couple of weeks ago," he said. "Since we heard the news we've been dying to get back out there. We've been putting work in and getting ready for Friday."
Despite being in the first year of their co-op last season, the members of Littlefork and Northome-Kelliher displayed a camaraderie that extended beyond the football season, and senior Jack Gilbert said this year is no different.
"We have a lot of numbers again this year," he said. "We have a lot of new guys but I think we're able to make another run to the Fargodome."
Bronco football
Head coach: Seth Ettestad (first year as head coach)
Last season's record: 5-4
Playoff results: Lost 26-20 to Mesabi East in first round
First game: Friday @ Moose Lake, 8:30 p.m.
After being disappointed with the MSHSL's decision in August, senior Riley Larson said he's happy the decision was reversed.
"I was honestly pretty sad when they canceled the season, but now that we're back hopefully we can get something going without the season being canceled again," he said.
When asked what the biggest strength of the Broncos is for the upcoming season, junior Gavin Loveless said the defense will be coming to play.
"We have some youngblood out here, but I think the defense will be our biggest strength this year," he said. "We're a young team, but we're fast and skilled and we got some big men up front."