The Falls High School boys' and girls' cross country teams competed in the Hibbing Rotary Meet Thursday.
The girls finished first-overall with a score of 99 points, while the boys took sixth with 176.
Top-three
- 2nd - Ryan Ford (girls), 20:40.9
- 6th - Jake Erickson (boys), 17:29.6
- 16th - Bailey Herberg (girls), 22:23.1
- 18th - Parker Sivonen (boys), 18:54.8
- 20th - Abbi Hutchinson (girls), 22:38.6
- 47th - Anthony Scholler (boys), 19:46.6
Meet quotes
Head coach Paul Hjelle: Jake (Erickson) has been very consistent so far this season and continues to place in the top-10 in our meets. He runs a really smart race and has been a great leader for the boys. We still need to run better as a pack, though. Our spread is just too much right now.
We are also pleased with the first place finish from our girls, but North Shore and Mesabi East didn't have all their top runners. It was still exciting to come away with first place medals as a team. We have a great group of boys and girls this year. They are fun to coach.
Jake Erickson: Today's meet was a great eye-opener for everyone. We saw a lot of teams that we will compete against at sections. With the season being halfway over it's time to start thinking about sections. The weather was perfect today and I think that helped with our results. We have to keep striving to improve our times because before long our season will be at an end. All of us had a fun day and ran well.
Ryan Ford: I think the meet went great. We had some personal records and otherwise some good times. The weather was amazing and it wasn't a mud run like it had been the last couple years. It opened our eyes to what we can do, but we will have to work much harder to do that at Sections.
Melody Ruelle: Everyone did so awesome and I am unbelievably proud of every single one of them. All of our hard work is starting to show.
Up next
The Broncos were back in action Tuesday when they traveled to Ely, the results of which were unavailable at press time.