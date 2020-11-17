Havyn Pelland, Gracie Bowles and Grace Jensen

From left, Havyn Pelland, Gracie Bowles and Grace Jensen will lead the Broncos next season as team captains.

 Contributed Photo

The Falls High School girls' swimming and diving team announced Sunday who will be leading the Broncos in the 2021 season.

The new Bronco captains are:

  • Grace Jensen 
  • Gracie Bowles
  • Havyn Pelland

