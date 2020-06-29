The Bronco Bass Fishing Club took to the waters of Lake Kabetogama for their third tournament of the season Sunday afternoon.
After the weigh-ins, Ian Olson and Julius Maish took home the trophy with a combined weight of 12 pounds and 13 ounces.
The Broncos will be back in the water July 28 when they travel to Orr to fish on Pelican Lake.
Full results are listed below:
1st — Ian Olson and Julius Maish (12 pounds, 13 ounces)
2nd — Matt Kennedy and Tanner Gustafson (12 pounds)
3rd — Nate Lynch and Kai Saeland (11 pounds, 12 ounces)
4th — Carter McBride and Gavin Jensen (10 pounds, 7 ounces)
5th — Cullen Jensen and Brady Cox (10 pounds, 5 ounces)
6th — Cadyn Zahn and Keaton Maish (10 pounds, 3 ounces)
7th — Cam McRoberts and Tom Larson (9 pounds, 5.92 ounces)
8th — Max Marcotte and Cody Joslyn (7 pounds, 13 ounces)
9th — Gavin Loveless and CeJay Hasbargen (6 pounds, 15 ounces)
10th — Paul Harder and Matthew Fuller (5 pounds, 8 ounces)
11th — Preston Benedix and Dillon Rud (4 pounds, 5 ounces)
12th — Cohlton Schultz and Tucker Lucek (4 pounds, 3 ounces)
13th — Cameron Schulz and Dane Anderson (3 pounds, 5.39 ounces)
14th — Ben Glowack and Jake Olson (2 pounds, 5 ounces)