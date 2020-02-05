Jace Hallin
Jace Hallin signs his letter of intent alongside brother Cody, father Jeff and mother Katrina.

Also joining him were his Bronco coaches, from left, Jake Ettestad, Seth Ettestad, Jon Froemke and Seth Bjornrud.

 Staff Photo by Colton Jeffries

Falls High School senior Jace Hallin signed his letter of intent to play football for the Bemidji State Beavers starting in the 2020-21 season.

Hallin signed his letter in front of friends, family and coaches.

