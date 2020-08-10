SOUDAN - The International Falls 14U baseball team ended its season on a high note, winning its bracket in the IRB Tournament Friday and Saturday.
The Broncos were placed in Bracket C alongside Aurora, Hibbing 3 and Deer River.
The Broncos won their bracket with a 10-1 victory over Hibbing 3 Friday and a 8-7 win against Aurora Saturday.
08/08 vs. Hibbing 3
The Broncos were led on the mound by Cody Joslyn Friday, who pitched all six innings of the ballgame.
Joslyn allowed only four hits throughout the game, notching nine strikeouts.
The Broncos got the scoring started in the second inning when Joslyn scored on a Jake Olson double.
They got two more runs in the second when Olson and Torin Thompson scored on a pair of Hibbing errors.
Hibbing got their lone run of the ballgame at the top of the fourth off of a wild pitch.
The Broncos got their run back in the bottom of the fourth inning when Tristan Thompson scored on a Joslyn grounder.
The scoring continued when Julius Maish advanced home off of a CeJay Hasbargen single and when Joslyn scored from a Brody Carlson single.
The Broncos put a cap on the game in the bottom of the fifth when Jackson Reiners scored after Tristan was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
The last runs came when Parker Olson hit a double, bringing home Riley Carlson and Chesney Mason.
08/09 vs. Aurora
Saturday's game was a back-and-forth affair.
The first run of the game was score by Aurora at top of the opening inning, but the Broncos responded a half-inning later when Maish, Joslyn and Hasbargen scored to put the Broncos up 3-1.
However, Aurora got the lead back after scoring three runs of their own at the top of the third inning.
The Broncos took back the lead in the bottom of the fourth when Maish and Joslyn scored.
Aurora took the lead once more with three more runs in the fifth.
Down 7-5 in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Broncos got within one run when Keaton Maish singled to bring Aden McFarland home.
The Broncos took the lead when Parker singled on a hard ground ball to the Aurora shortstop, allowing Keaton and Thompson to score.
The Broncos were able to hold on in the top of the sixth to take the victory and the bracket.