The Falls High School boys' and girls' golf team traveled to The Quarry at Giants Ridge to compete in the Section 7AA Finals Tuesday morning.
With all said and done, Kelby Anderson was the lone Bronco to qualify for the state meet.
To qualify for the state meet, a golfer had to be part of the top team or be in the top-five individuals outside of the winning team.
Anderson achieved that by scoring the ninth-best individual score with 199.
On the boys' side, Myles Mason just missed the cut, getting the sixth-best (11th overall) individual score with 167.
The Class AA State Girls' Golf Meet will be June 14 and 15 at the Ridges at Sand Creek golf course in Jordan.