LITTLEFORK - The Littlefork-Big Falls High School volleyball team is 1-3 following a 3-0 (15-25, 10-25, 14-25) loss to the Lake of the Woods Bears Monday evening.
Stat highlights
- Emily Fairchild - 3 kills and 8 digs
- Kenzie Swenson - 3 kills and 5 digs
- Dani Erickson - 12 digs and 2 ace serves
Match recap
In game one, the Vikings got the upper hand in the opening serves of the match, gaining a 5-2 lead, but the Bears surged back to take a one-point lead of their own.
Down the stretch in game one, the Vikings had trouble keeping their spikes in bounds, giving the Bears free points and allowing the away team to jump ahead on the scoreboard.
In the second game, the Vikings had trouble communicating with one another, which allowed mistakes like the ball hitting the ground uncontested.
While the Vikings struggled, the Bears took advantage and jumped ahead with a 19-7 lead.
These same struggles followed the Vikings into game three and although they were able to get a four-point streak going at the end of the game, the deficit built was too great to overcome.
Head coach Stephanie Fairchild said the Vikings simply did not play like they have been the past couple of games.
"We came out a little flat-footed," she said. "The girls just weren't on top of their game like they have been."
When asked on what the Vikings need to work on before their next game, Fairchild said they just need to get back in sync with each other.
"We have a game tomorrow and a game Thursday so I think this team will turn it around," she said. "We also added another player to the mix tonight and I think figuring out where she fits in may cause a bit of turbulence, but I believe we will get back on track."
Up next
The Vikings were back in action Tuesday when they traveled to Northeast Range to face the Nighthawks, the results of which were unavailable at press time.