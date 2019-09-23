LITTLEFORK - The Littlefork-Big Falls High School and Falls High School volleyball teams met to compete in the volleyball edition of the Battle for Borderland Thursday evening.
At the end of the night, the Vikings came away with a 3-1 (25-27, 25-19, 25-10, 25-16) victory. Their first victory against the Broncos since 2015.
Stat highlights
Vikings:
- Destiny Piekarski - 16 kills, 4 blocks, 7 digs and 3 ace serves
- Emily Fairchild - 10 kills, 2 blocks and 4 digs
- Dani Erickson - 2 kills, 3 blocks, 7 digs and 2 ace serves
Broncos:
- Chloe Sullivan - 13 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs and 1 ace serve
- Tenneyson Amdahl - 6 kills, 3 blocks, 5 digs and 2 ace serves
- Olivia Thostenson - 6 blocks
Game summary
Thursday's game began with both teams trading points and leads back and forth throughout the first set.
The Broncos scored four-consecutive points to take a 22-20 lead, but the Vikings went on a run of their own to tie the game up 24-24.
Going into extra serves, the Broncos came out ahead to win 27-25.
Set two started with the Vikings getting the first three points, however the Broncos got points of their own to remain in contention.
Midway through the set, the Broncos began to pull away with a 17-12 lead, but the Vikings came back with an eight-point streak of their own to retake the lead, eventually winning the second set 25-19.
The Vikings continued their domination into the third set, taking advantage of Bronco mistakes to go on a 13-point streak and taking the set 25-10.
While the Broncos were able to up their offensive production in the fourth set, the Vikings kept the lead they had gotten in the opening serves of the set to get the win.
Bronco senior Tenneyson Amdahl said her team wasn't used to such a loud atmosphere that was showcased in Littlefork Thursday.
"They were definitely the first team we've faced that had a loud student section," she said. "It was different for us and I think we let it get to us a little bit."
When asked on how the Broncos can get better, Amdahl said her team needs to refocus on the basics.
"Tomorrow's practice is going to be about starting back at the basics and really focusing on the mistakes we made," she said.
Viking sophomore Destiny Piekarski said she was really happy with how she and her teammates performed.
"It was definitely the best we've played all season," she said.
Piekarski also said a positive attitude is crucial if the Vikings want to keep their winning ways.
"We need to keep a positive attitude and our coverage is getting better with every game," she said. "If we continue to get better we will be unstoppable."
Up next
The Vikings were back in action when they traveled to Deer River Tuesday to take on the Warriors, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
The Broncos were also back on the court Tuesday when they hosted the Hibbing Bluejackets, the results of which were also unavailable at press time.